CPPA-G seeks Rs4.05/unit hike in power tariff under monthly FCA for April

ISLAMABAD – The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs4.0554 per unit in electricity tariff on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for April 2022 as the expensive energy of up to Rs 28.19/unit was generated during the month.

Following an increase of Rs 2.87/unit on account of monthly FCA for March, the CPPA has submitted another petition seeking another huge hike for April as well which will have an impact of Rs 59 billion on power consumers.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf of power distribution companies (XWDISOCs), the CPPA-G said that for the month of April the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs 6.6087/unit while the actual fuel cost was Rs10.6641/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs40.0554/unit to the consumers. According to CPPA-G petition, transmission losses were also high in April and stood at 2.95pc.

The CPPA-G further said the total energy generated during April increased to 12,960.41 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 10,418 GWh in March. The total generation cost in April was Rs 132.746b. The generation cost of per unit energy was Rs10.6641/unit. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to DISCOs was 12,556.37 GWh at the cost of Rs133.903b or Rs10.6641/unit.

The hydel power generation increased to 2404.35 GWh in April from 1,703.91 GWh in March and its share was 18.55pc in national energy mix. The share of coal in power generation decreased to 2,168.93 GWh in April from 2,586.62GWh in March. Its share also reduced from 24.83pc in March to 16.74pc in April. The cost of coal generation increased from Rs12.4116/unit in March to Rs14.3362/unit in April. From high speed diesel, 58.49 GWh electricity was generated at the cost of Rs 27.7352/unit.

The electricity generated from furnace oil during April increased to 1,564.11 GWh in April from 1,106.19 GWh in March. Its share in national energy mix increased from 10.65 percent in March to 12.07pc in April. The generation cost of the RFO was the highest among all the fuels and it enhanced from Rs22.5214/unit in March to Rs 28.1909/unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants in April increased to 1,276.57 GWh in April from 992.72 GWh in the previous month. The cost of the gas-based electricity also increased from Rs7.7872/unit in March to Rs8.3873/unit. RLNG based generation had further increased to 2,516.85 GWh in April from 1,965.68 GWh in March. The cost of the RNLNG based electricity increased from Rs14.3677/unit in March to Rs16.4301/unit.

The generation from nuclear power plants also enhanced in April to 2,251.19 GWh from 1,563.66 GWh in March. The cost of nuclear based energy was Rs1.0137/unit. Electricity imported from Iran was 51.95 GWh in April at Rs17.6320/unit. The power generation from baggasse contributed 106.49 GWh in April at Rs5.9822/unit. The power generation from different sources (mixed) was 9.38 GWh at a price of Rs4.4355/unit, while generation from wind was recorded at 464.78 GWh or 3.59pc and solar generation was 87.31 GWh. NEPRA will hold public hearing on CPPA-G petition on May 31, 2022.