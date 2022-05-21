CTD arrests three terrorists during operation in Sukkur

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel on Friday night arrested three terrorists during an operation in Sukkur.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorist, the arrested terrorists were identified as Rehmat, Rashid and Shehar Ali and belonged to banned organization BLA (Farari Group).

The CTD personnel also recovered 11 hand grenades, 50 detonators and 15 safety fuses from arrested terrorists. The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorists have been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.