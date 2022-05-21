Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said Friday that security of Chinese citizens is the top priority.

Chairing a high level meeting pertaining to law and order situation of the country in Islamabad, the Minister expressed regret over the incidents of Dasu Dam and Karachi University. He said the entire Pakistani nation is sad over the loss of previous lives of Chinese citizens in terrorist incidents. Rana Sanaullah said on the occasion that the culprits would be awarded exemplary punishment.

He informed the meeting that a special cell has been set up in the Interior Ministry to protect foreign nationals. The interior minister ordered the concerned authorities that Counter-terrorism departments should be modernized to prevent terrorist incidents in the country.

He said National Counter Terrorism Authority should be made fully operational and hoped that it can be a very effective institution to eradicate terrorism from the country.