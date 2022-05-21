Death of tennis champ Jamil Ahmed Jimmy widely condoled

LAHORE – Six times national tennis champion, Jamil Ahmed popularly known as Jimmy, aged 61 years died of heart attack on May 18 at his residence. Known for his tennis playing skills and achievements, his death was widely mourned by tennis playing associates and fellow members of Lahore Gymkhana. The highly respected elder of the Gymkhana Tennis Courts Khawaja Tariq Rahim commended the achievements of Jimmy and felt distressed over the loss of this former tennis champion. Grief around the tennis courts of Lahore Gymkhana was widespread and the tennis office bearers Wajid Aziz, Convener Tennis, Azim Tiwana, Captain Tennis Waqar Nisar, Secretary and Tournament Organiser Furqanuddin Mongol, all felt saddened over this loss. Pakistan Davis Cup team captain Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) has also mourned the death of former national champions Jamed Ahmed Jimmy. Expressing his heartfelt condolence, Malik said that Jimmy was his Aitchison fellow and tennis buddy, who has great services for Pakistan tennis. He was a great champion and a true friend. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.