Agencies

Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday overturned the death sentences issued to two men suspected of being involved in a bombing outside the Dar-i-Abbas Imambargah in the Federal Capital area of Karachi’s Liaquatabad No 4 neighbourhood.
The anti-terror court had earlier sentenced both men to death for their involvement in the attack. A teenager, identified as 13-year-old Faraz Bashir, had been killed on the spot in the attack while around 20 people were injured.
“According to initial investigations, it was a cracker blast,” the then-SP Liaquatabad had described the nature of the attack. Former Additional IG Mushtaq Mehr had at the time said that per witnesses two men on a motorbike were involved in the attack. “Two people riding a motorcycle threw the grenade and sped away.”

More Stories
Karachi

SHC annoyed over police failure to recover ‘missing’ girl Nimra Kazmi

Karachi

Journalist Aziz Memon’s murder: Sharjeel Memon announces arrest of prime suspect

Karachi

Commissioner, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ensure ban on use of polythene bags

Karachi

Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax defaulting vehicles

Karachi

National Licencing Exam held at JSMU

Karachi

KU extends submission of admission forms till May 24

Karachi

IRSA creating more water shortage in Sindh: Minister

Karachi

KIKD a ray of hope for patients suffering from kidney diseases: Wahab

Karachi

Hazrat Sardar Shah Lakyari’s Urs to begin from May 30 in Matiari

Karachi

Pakistan to move towards auction-based awards for wind, solar power induction

1 of 954

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More