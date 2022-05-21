Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday overturned the death sentences issued to two men suspected of being involved in a bombing outside the Dar-i-Abbas Imambargah in the Federal Capital area of Karachi’s Liaquatabad No 4 neighbourhood.

The anti-terror court had earlier sentenced both men to death for their involvement in the attack. A teenager, identified as 13-year-old Faraz Bashir, had been killed on the spot in the attack while around 20 people were injured.

“According to initial investigations, it was a cracker blast,” the then-SP Liaquatabad had described the nature of the attack. Former Additional IG Mushtaq Mehr had at the time said that per witnesses two men on a motorbike were involved in the attack. “Two people riding a motorcycle threw the grenade and sped away.”