News Desk

ECP issues show cause notice to PM Shehbaz Sharif

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notice to PML-N President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Notice issued by the Election Commission for failing to hold intra-party elections.

The notice stated that the election symbols will not be allotted to those who didn’t hold intra-party elections.

On the other hand, the ECP has also issued final notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for not holding intra-party elections. PTI has been directed to hold party elections by June 13.

