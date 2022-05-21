APP

FDI inflows down 1.6pc in 10 months

ISLAMABAD  – Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan declined to $1.455 billion in July-April (2021-22) compared to the FDI inflows of $1.48 billion recorded during same period, a year ago, showing a negative growth of 1.6 percent.
On year-on-year basis, the FDI rose to $170.6 million in April 2022 against $169.0 million recorded during the same month of the preceding year, according to the data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday. The country-wise data shows that China remained the top country posting $355.8 million FDI during first 10 months of current fiscal year compared to the investment worth of $699.6 million recorded during same period of last year. United States was the second largest country with investment of $223.4 million during the period under review against the net investment of $112.7 million recorded during first 10 months of the fiscal year 2020-21.
Foreign direct investment from Hon Kong rose to $133.9 million during the period under review compared to the net FDI of $127.6 million in Jul-April 2020-21. The foreign investment from Netherlands posted a growth as it surged to $80.8 million compared to the FDI of US$46.6 million during July-April 2020-21. Similarly, the FDI from Singapore witnessed a surge of 2,532 percent as it rose to $97.4 million from mere $3.7 million in the first 10 months of the preceding fiscal year. The FDI from Switzerland also surged to $119.8 million from $54.3 million and that of U.A.E. rose to $118.2 million in Jul-April (2021-22) from $94.3 million. Investment from Malaysia also increased from $36.0 million last year to $71.0 million in the corresponding period of current fiscal year. Similarly the FDI from Kuwait also rose to $40.1 million from zero investment in same period of previous fiscal year.

