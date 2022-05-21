Federal budget to be presented on June 10

ISLAMABAD – The federal government would present the annual budget for next fiscal year on June 10, 2022.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved schedule of submission of the budget for FY 2022-23, in the National Assembly and its transmission to the Senate of Pakistan.

Accordingly, the annual budget for FY 2022-23 along with the Finance Bill 2022 is scheduled to be presented in the National Assembly on Friday, the 10th June, 2022, said a letter written by Secretary Ministry of Finance to the Secretary Cabinet Division. It is also requested that a special budget meeting of the Federal Cabinet may kindly be convened for consideration of the budgetary proposals