Gold price up by Rs350 per tola

ISLAMABAD -The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs350 and was sold at Rs 138,700 on Friday against its sale at Rs 138,350 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 300 and was sold at Rs 118,913 compared to its sale at Rs118,613 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs109,003 against Rs108,728, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was traded at $1843 compared to its sale at $1830, the association reported.

 

