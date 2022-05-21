Hazrat Sardar Shah Lakyari’s Urs to begin from May 30 in Matiari

HYDERABAD – The 24th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Sardar Ahmad Shah Lakyari will begin from May 30 in Mehr Shah village of district Matiari district for which preparations are underway.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Adnan Rashid on Friday chaired a meeting in his office to discuss the plan and arrangements for the annual Urs.

The deputy commissioner has directed the administrator Auqaf to complete all the arrangements for renovation and decoration of the shrine with electric lamps.

The DC also directed the HESCO officials to avoid load-shedding on the occasion of Urs.

The caretaker of the shrine Syed Mehboob Ali Shah said that the Urs would formally begin on May 30 at 10am, while a literary conference would be held on June 1.

The meeting was also attended by other officers of the district administration.