ICOM holds panel discussion to mark Museum Day at Kinnaird College

LAHORE – ICOM (International Council of Museums) Pakistan organised a panel discussion to mark the International Museum Day at Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore.

The event began with an opening note by the Principal of Kinnaird College Dr Rukhsana David who is also the chair of ICOM Pakistan. She gave a short history of ICOM Pakistan and museums in general. She shared that each year there is a theme for the International Museum Day and this year it was the Power of Museums.

Dr Rukhsana David said it was indeed heartening to have museum professionals on the panel to discuss and share their knowledge about museums. Dr. Christina Menegazzi, a professional on heritage and museums, delivered a talk followed by the panel discussion with former Director Lahore Museum, Dr Saif ur Rehman Dar, Dr Muhammad Hameed, head of Archaeology Department , Punjab University and Mujeeb Khan, keeper of pre –Islamic art collection at Lahore Museum.

Students, faculty and guests showed a keen interest in the panel discussion on museums and appreciated Kinnaird College for Women and ICOM Pakistan to have arranged this very interesting and informative session on museums.