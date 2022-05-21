Our Staff Reporter

IHC imposes ban on import & export of animals

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday imposed a ban on import & export of rare species of falcons and other animals and sought a report from Ministry of Climate Change regarding total number of their sell abroad. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above matter. During hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that foreign office used to grant temporarily permission to import the animals and they were then re-exported. He said they used to export a young falcon after importing an old one. The chief justice remarked that apparently an illegal practice of animals’ import and export was continued. The representative of Ministry of Climate Change said a breeding process is done after the import of animals and provinces had its record. He said that there was also a practice of animals’ smuggling. Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that on the request of UAE a falcon was gifted with the approval of chief executive of the country.

This gift didn’t fall in trade activities, he said.

The court asked how even the chief executive could commit an illegal act. The court asked the ministry to provide a list of rare species animal.

The court asked whether a giraffe could be smuggled. He questioned how many animals or giraffe died in Peshawar Zoo. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 23, with above instructions.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Man found dead in Shikarpur

National

Malaysian bikers reach Shandur Top on tour

Karachi

SHC annoyed over police failure to recover ‘missing’ girl Nimra Kazmi

Karachi

Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned

Lahore

Confusion over numbers’ game in Punjab Assembly

Karachi

Journalist Aziz Memon’s murder: Sharjeel Memon announces arrest of prime suspect

Karachi

Commissioner, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ensure ban on use of polythene bags

Karachi

Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax defaulting vehicles

Karachi

National Licencing Exam held at JSMU

Karachi

KU extends submission of admission forms till May 24

1 of 2,060

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More