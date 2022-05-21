Imran made cheap statement about Maryam Nawaz: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday reacted on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan s statement about Imran Khan and he termed it as cheap statement.

While coming out of the special court in Lahore, PM Shehbaz condemned Imran Khan s statement and said that Imran s statement should be condemned. “What would our mothers, sisters, daughters think? Such a person claims to be a leader,” he said.

Calling out former premier Khan, PM Shehbaz said that he should be ashamed for this statement.

It should be noted that PM Shehbaz appeared before special court in Lahore for his indictment in money laundering case against him. His son and Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz was also present at the court for the hearing.

Earlier, along with PM Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Asif Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and others had strongly reacted to PTI chairman’s remarks regarding Maryam Nawaz during Multan rally.

It is pertinent to mention that during his address to the Multan rally, Imran Khan said that someone had sent him a video of Maryam Nawaz’s speech at the rally on social media “She took my name so many times and with so much passion. I want to tell her to be careful so that your husband doesn’t get angry, just like you are taking my name again and again.”