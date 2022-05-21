Given the crisis the country is facing with regards to its foreign reserves and current account deficit, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has asked foreign multinational companies (MNCs) that operate in Pakistan to present him a plan on increasing exports, promising to provide them “tax breaks” in return. While MNCs do pay their share in taxes and provide employment in large numbers in addition to introducing technology, there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of improving our competitiveness in the export market.

This announcement has come after the government imposed a ban on imports of non-essential luxury items to reduce the exorbitant import bill. The country has been dealing with a longstanding deficit of the current account and more recently, depleting foreign reserves driven by the fuel subsidy. Banning luxury goods is of course a cosmetic measure that will not be enough given the severity of the current crisis.

The rupee has been experiencing persistent decline primarily due to the rising import bill and our dependence on importing fuel products and grains. In April, imports increased by 72 percent, leaving little room for the government to improve its external balance, and the foreign exchange reserves of the SBP further declined by $145 million to $10.16 billion during the week ended on May 13.

In light of the prevailing circumstances, the government must urgently work to create a conducive and friendly environment for investors and businesses to drive economic activity and enhance export levels. As is always the case, the government is once again promising a business-friendly budget which will contribute to the promotion of exports and businesses in the economy. However, it remains to be seen whether these promises translate into actually changing things on the ground and removing hurdles that are holding back the growth of business in the country. At the same time, while the government is offering incentives to MNCs, it must ensure that oversight and accountability is carried out at every step. Executable targets should be assigned in exchange for tax breaks. The scheme should not be an open-for-all, and incentives should be withdrawn for any company that fails to abide by the promised targets.