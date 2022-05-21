Agencies

IRSA creating more water shortage in Sindh: Minister

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro has said that Tarbela Dam has been getting empty due to continuous flow of water in Chashma Jhelum and Taunsa Panjnad Link canals.
Chashma -Jhehlum and Taunsa-Panjnad canals are being run illegally with the help of the member of Balochistan through illegal voting carried out by Indus River System Authority (IRSA), he said in a statement issued her Friday.
He said that IRSA was creating more water shortage in Sindh province as a result, water crisis would escalate in the province. The Sindh province had suffered a lot during kharif season due to such illegal and unjust decision, the minister said. Shoro demanded that the federal government should immediately take the notice of such illegal decisions of IRSA and equal distribution of water shares among the provinces as per Water Apportionment Agreement of 1991 should be ensured. The report of sub-committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Water Resources regarding the water issues should also be issued soon, he added.

