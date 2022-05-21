ABDULLAH ZAFAR

Journalist Aziz Memon’s murder: Sharjeel Memon announces arrest of prime suspect

Karachi – Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced arrest of Mushtaq Sahito, main accused of journalist Shaheed Aziz Memon case in successful raid in desert area by police.
The minister while announcing the arrest said that police had already arrested the co- accused in murder case; however, main accused Mushtaq Sahito was on run for two and a half years. He added that police received information regarding the accused and used 4×4 vehicles and camels in raid in the border area of the district.
The minister lauded police for the successful raid. Sharjeel Memon rejected the reports of any pressure on the heirs of Shaheed Aziz Memon for withdrawing the case and termed it incorrect information. He said that rumours were spread to politicise the case. To another question, he said that instead of criticism, it should be appreciated that the police had been working on the case for two and a half years and today the main accused had been arrested.

