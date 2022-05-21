Karachi Club win in NBP Cup Basketball

LAHORE – Karachi Basketball Club recorded a convincing 46-40 victory against rival United Basketball Club in the 14th National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 being organized by Firdous Ittehad in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. From the winning club, Raj Kumar Lakhwani scored 20 baskets with the help of three pointers while Zain Tanveer (11) and Saad Shamsi (10) also played well. From the losing club, Muhammad Moaz (12), Haris Shahid (10) and Huzaifa Akbar (9) were key contributors. Before the match, the special guest Abubakar Sheikh was introduced with the players.