KIKD a ray of hope for patients suffering from kidney diseases: Wahab

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi, Sindh government’s Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Disease (KIKD) is a ray of hope for patients suffering from kidney diseases.

“When the private sector and the government work together, much better results are achieved. The Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases is a shining example of public-private partnership,” the administrator said this during a visit to the Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases here.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Central Taha Saleem, Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi Division Shakeel Chaudhry, Executive Director KIKD Dr Khurram Danial, President Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases Hospital Association President Masood Nawab, General Secretary Ajmal Kamil and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Wahab met the patients admitted in the hospital and got information about the facilities provided to them. He was informed that more than 160 patients undergo dialysis in the institute daily and more than 200 patients visit OPD daily for diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease.

With the completion of another floor of the hospital in the next six months, more facilities will be available for the people suffering from kidney diseases.

A state-of-the-art lithotripsy machine has been installed to remove kidney stones, while work is underway to facilitate kidney transplants in the future and it is expected that more dialysis machines will be installed by November this year.

The administrator was told that the institution will become a centre for the treatment of kidney diseases Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that those who are working here honourably will be rewarded by Allah Almighty for this service to the people.

“It is gratifying that people from the private sector are reaching out to the government for help in the health sector and thanks to this mutual partnership, many medical institutions are getting better and better day by day,” he added.

The administrator also inspected the ICU, Laboratory and Ultrasound Clinic besides the Urology and Lithopsy departments of the hospital and said that the health sector needs a major overhaul for which a strategy has to be adopted in the light of latest research.

“No organisation can operate on the basis of building alone but the performance of machinery and personnel is important to make it functional and successful,” the administrator said.

He was of the view that better planning and implementation is the key to success. He said that it was a matter of great pleasure that the institution was providing services to the patients suffering from kidney diseases round the clock.

Wahab said that apart from Karachi, patients from interior parts Sindh and Balochistan are getting treatment for dialysis and kidney diseases. Wahab said that along with treatment, we should also take steps to protect against kidney disease as the number of kidney patients is increasing day by day.