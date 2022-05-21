KP announces summer vacations in schools, colleges

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) government on Friday has announced the summer vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

According to a statement issued by the KP government, the summer holidays in the plain areas will be from June 1 to August 14, and in the mountainous areas from July 1 to July 31.

The statement further stated that the results of examinations in educational institutions will be on May 31 in the plain areas while on June 30 in the mountainous areas.