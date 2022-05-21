KP CM performs groundbreaking of Swat Motorway phase-II project

peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday paid a day long visit to district Swat where he performed the ground breaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II, the flagship project of the provincial government. 80 KM long Swat Motorway Phase-II would be constructed under Public Private Partnership from Chakdarra Interchange to Fateh Pur at a total estimated cost of Rs 58 billion.

The chief minister, on the occasion also laid a foundation stone of Swat University of Engineering and Applied Sciences Barikot Campus which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.7 billion. Moreover, he inaugurated newly constructed building of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Barikot and performed the ground breaking of Bab-e-Odhyana and Tehsil Play Ground at Shamozai.

Addressing the public gathering at Barikot, the chief minister felicitated the people of Swat on the formal groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II and said that this project would prove to be a mile stone towards sustainable development of entire region. He said that Swat Motorway was an epoch making project of the incumbent provincial government and would help in creating employment opportunities for the local people by promoting tourism in the area.

KP chief minister said that after Swat Motorway Phase II, ground breaking of Dir Motorway and Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway would also be performed. Mahmood Khan remarked that the projects initiated by his government for the development of the region would be remembered in the history, adding that importance and usefulness of such projects would be realised in near future.

He said that after Health Card Scheme, Insaf Food Card Scheme was being launched to support vulnerable segments of society and provide them relief in purchasing essential commodities. He added that an education card would also be launched from next financial year which aimed to provide financial assistance to deserving and talented students. He said that these measures were the beginning of the establishment of a welfare state.

The promises made to the people were being fulfilled one by one and the remaining promises would be fulfilled in the next tenure of PTI. He said that general elections would be held in the next three months and once again Imran Khan would be elected prime minister with a two-third majority.

He said that Pakhtoons would have leading role in this whole struggle of PTI as they always stood by Imran Khan and proved that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa belonged only to the captain. Mahmood Khan said that Election Commission of Pakistan also endorsed the stance of PTI by de-seating the defectors of PTI.

Provincial Minister Dr Amjid, Ex-federal minister and Ex-MNA Salim-ur-Rahman also addressed the gathering whereas Provincial Minister Mohibullah Khan, MPAs Mian Sharafat and Aziz ullah Gran were also present.

Earlier during the day, the chief minister paid a short visit to Mathra suburban area of the Peshawar district where he performed the groundbreaking of government Polytechnic Institute and addressed a public gathering. The polytechnic institute will be established with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 billion.