Larger IHC bench to hear Cheema’s plea against removal as Governor

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday constituted a larger bench to hear a petition moved by Omar Sarfraz Cheema against his removal as Governor Punjab.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by Cheema through his counsel Babar Awan Advocate and removed the objections raised by the Registrar office.

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice remarked that this matter is already decided in Al-Jihad Trust case by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He added that the de-notification process was done by the federation and the president’s powers, and where they are binding on him has already been made clear.

At this, petitioner’s counsel contended that authority of the president was one thing and his function was another. Justice Athar said that government functions on a parliamentary system and not a presidential system of government. He further said that this issue was decided when the counsel was a law minister. Awan said that previous situation was different and he would satisfy the court in this regard. The IHC judge advised the counsel to read judgments of the Supreme Court in this connection and deferred the hearing till Tuesday.

In his petition, Cheema cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary to the President of Pakistan and the Speaker Provincial Assembly Punjab as respondents.

He stated that the petitioner was appointed as the Governor of the province of Punjab by worthy President of Pakistan and the appointment was made in terms of Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.

He reproduced the provisions of Article 101, “(1) There, shall be a Governor for each Province who shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister. (2)A person shall not be appointed a Governor unless he is qualified to be elected as a member of the National Assembly and is not less than 35 years of age (and is a registered voter and resident of the Province concerned]”

The article further reads, “(3) The Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President [and shall be entitled to such salary, allowances and privileges as the President may determine.] (4) The Governor may, by writing under his hand addressed to the President, resign his office. (5) The President may make such provision as he thinks fit for the discharge of the functions of a Governor [in any contingency not provided for in this part.]”

The petitioner adopted the stance that he was so appointed vide notification /bearing number No 3-1/2022-Min-Il dated 5th April 2022 duly issued by cabinet division Government of Pakistan. He added that the notification clearly refers to article 101 of the constitution.

He further said that once, a Governor of a province is appointed his continuation in the office or removal from the office the office is solely left on the pleasure of the President including him to allow such salary, allowances and privileges as the President may determine.

The former governor contended that it is also noteworthy that according to this express provision of the constitution the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President of Republic and none else including the chief executive or a court. “This constitutional domain is to maintain the balance between different offices having the constitutional mandate,” maintained the petitioner.

He argued that the impugned act of respondent No-1 regarding his removal is against the express provisions of the Constitution and fundamental rights of the petitioner including Articles 2-A, 4, 8 in addition to other provisions related thereto.

He adopted the stance, “There is neither allegation of misconduct against the petitioner nor any conviction by any court of law or any act omitted contrary to the Constitution. Therefore, as head of the state it is the duty of the president to represent the unity of Islamic republic in terms of Article 41 of the Constitution.”

He also questioned the manner in which he was removed by the executive, and requested the court to declare the notification of his removal illegal and unconstitutional.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the impugned notification related to his removal may be declared to be completely without jurisdiction, unconstitutional, Illegal, void ab-initio and of no legal effect, as against the petitioner.

He further prayed that appropriate action be also ordered against respondent No-1 for issuance of notification impugned by displaying the disloyalty to the Constitution.