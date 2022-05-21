‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

BAHAWALPUR – A conference on Civil and Economic Rights in Pakistan was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The book “Corporate Governance and Institutional Investment” by senior jurist Dr. Malik Muhammad Hafeez was also unveiled on the occasion. Honorable Judges of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan, Mr. Justice Anwar ul Haq Pannu, Mr. Justice Waheed Khan, Mr. Justice Anwar Hussain, Mr. Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Mr. Muhammad Ameer Khan District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur, Mr. Suleman Baig District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Ashiq Khan District and Sessions Judge Rahim Yar Khan, President High Court Bahawalpur Bench, Dr. Mohammad Mumtaz Civil Judge High Court Research Officer, Hasnain Ahmad Anwar Research Officer, Shahid Hussain Senior Additional Registrar High Court, Mr. Irfan Ali Kathia Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Aftab Hussain Gillani, Dean Faculty of Law, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abou Bakar Treasurer, Mr. Rizwan Majeed Director Students Affairs and IT, Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Advanced Studies and Research Board, Muhammad Ahmed Jabbar, Vice President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, Rao Muhammad Imran, Chairman Law Department, Civil Judges Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lawyer of Bahawalnagar, High Court Bar and District Bar Associations, Representative of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, dignitaries of the city, teachers and students participated.

Senior Justice Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Mr. Justice Jawad Hassan during his address said the concept of basic human rights was first introduced on earth in the sermon of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The Holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) first made the Charter of Madina with eight tribes. He said that the laws of the United Nations were derived from Islamic law which was revealed to us 1400 years ago.

“The Supreme Court always took care of civil rights and gave rights to the people. The Supreme Court held a regular two-day conference on the water issue and people from all walks of life spoke about the water situation. We are the guardians of the rights of this country and nation.’

“Dr. Malik Muhammad Hafeez deserves congratulations on the publication of this book and this book is useful for both the business community and the students. The purpose of attending this seminar is to tell the students what steps the judiciary is taking to give people access to justice. Bahawalpur High Court will be 275 years old next year and Islamia University Bahawalpur will also complete its 100 years in 2025. These two institutions are of utmost importance. Topics in corporate governance and institutional investment are important to both the business community and business students. Businesses should be made easier for people. He said that courts in Pakistan are independent and continue to operate even in the difficult circumstances of Corona,” he added. He said that the law of Pakistan is the guarantor of the rights of the people. He said that there are many business opportunities in Pakistan and Bahawalpur is also very important in terms of business. He said that the rating of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has improved a lot and the credit for this goes to Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. It was a pleasure to come to the university and meet the students.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun said that the purpose of this conference was to share our experiences with the students. Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannun said that it was an honor to come and address the forum of the university and it was an honor to have the book of Dr. Malik Muhammad Hafeez in his mother of knowledge.

“We have not been able to give a teacher the respect and dignity he deserves in society. In Pakistan, economic and civil rights should be given to all and the system of local government should be strengthened.” District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Amir Muhammad Khan said that we combine civil rights with human rights and we should look at them separately. As District and Sessions Judge, with the help of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, he set up a rehabilitation center at Bahawal Victoria Hospital and worked for the welfare of the people. District and Sessions Judge Bahawalnagar Suleman Baig said that the charm and fragrance of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur have permeated the region.

“Society cannot develop unless the rights of the weak are protected. The judiciary bar and bench are a wall between the oppressor and the oppressed. Bahawalnagar district ranks first in wheat production and second in cotton production in Pakistan”.

District and Sessions Judge Rahim Yar Khan Muhammad Ashiq Khan said it was an honor to speak on social rights at the university forum. Our schools do not even provide drinking water and sewerage for the children. The situation is similar in Cholistan and remote areas.

Dr. Muhammad Hafeez Malik’s book is very useful in terms of investment and business law. Earlier, Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said that he welcomed all the distinguished guests. He said that Hafeez Malik started his career at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and is now Celebrating iron. I think knowledge should be advanced. It is with the love and compassion of the esteemed Justices that they have started a training program for the students of our institution. The number of faculty members in our law department has increased to 18 and we are working to further improve this faculty.