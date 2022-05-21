Staff Reporter

LDA demolishes illegal buildings

LAHORE    –    Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-IV staff demolished and sealed various illegal buildings, here at Johar Town. According to an LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished a building on plot number 100, Block A-1.

, demolished workshop on plot number 39, Block H-1 at Johar Town.

The LDA also sealed a building on plot number 302, Block L for utilising it illegally for commercial activities.

LDA Chief Town Planner Tahir Mayo warned the land grabbers and the mafia, and said that the Authority would not tolerate illegal construction within its jurisdiction. He said that the LDA would continue operation against illegal construction and illegal commercialisation within its jurisdiction.

