Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

MULTAN – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday demanded dissolution of the assemblies and announcement of date for fresh election otherwise his party would march on Islamabad anytime between May 25 to 29.

Imran Khan asked the party workers to prepare for the Islamabad March next week and said the party’s Core Committee was meeting on May 22 to finalise the final date. Addressing a huge rally in Multan, he pointed out the “recent developments” following which 25 members of the Punjab Assembly were de-seated for violating party discipline, by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Imran Khan has been demanding a fresh election since his government was ousted through a vote of no-confidence by the 11-party alliance. The PTI chairman, who has addressed a series of huge public gatherings across the country, gave the deadline of May 20 for the announcement of election date.

He gave details of achievements of his over three years government, including stabilisation of economy despite a global recession in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

He asked the people, including men women, students, lawyers and intellectuals to join the march, which, he claimed, would be the largest in the history of South Asia.

He was critical of the alleged American pressure to conduct drone strikes inside Afghanistan and permission to use Pakistan’s space. He said the governments in the past failed to protest against the collateral damage caused by the drone strikes in the tribal areas.

Also Imran Khan said that he had called a session of the PTI core committee on Sunday in Peshawar, where a final decision on the date for his long march to Islamabad will be decided. He said it could be held on any day between May 25 and May 29.

“You toppled our government and now I am happy comparisons are taking place.” Imran said if he did not care for the nation, he would wish they [PML-N] stayed in power for more months so that people curse them as well as those “who brought them to power”.

In another remark targeting Maryam Nawaz, Imran said someone sent him a clip from Maryam’s public meeting from a day ago wherein she took his name many times.

“I want to tell you that your husband may get upset because of the way you are taking my name,” the ex-PM said.

Reacting strongly to this comment, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said women from the entire country should protest against the use of such “regrettable” language. “Using such shallow tactics, you will not be able to hide your crimes against the country. One can’t expect those who disrespected the Prophet’s Mosque to respect mothers, sisters and daughters,” PM Shehbaz tweeted late Friday.

PTI chief misusing KP govt resources: PPP

Spokesman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was misusing the resources especially, helicopter of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to attend the public gathering across the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that the next general elections would be held in consensus with coalition partners and not on the ambition of Imran Khan as he had already become a past.

The spokesman said that Imran Khan during his tenure, not protected Pakistani prisoner Dr Aafia Siddique and now become the counsel of Farah Gogi which was disgusting.

He said that dissident Members of Provincial Assembly, Punjab had voted to Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in the day light against the policies of the PTI leadership.

Pakistan is going to improve relation with United States of America (USA), European Union and all the countries for which Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto was on foreign official tour, he said.

Foreign Minister Bilawal in his foreign tour defended Imran Khan’s tour to Russia as country’s interest must be kept supreme.

He said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should highlight the performance of his nearly four years rule to the masses in public gatherings by avoiding criticizing the national institutions.

Faisal Kundi questioned Imran Khan whether he would talk against the apex court and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the decision of ECP de seating 25 members of Punjab Assembly!

He said all the PTI MNAs including former Speaker National Assembly are still availing perks and privileges including salaries, allowances, car facility and accommodation in Parliament Lodges.

To a question, Faisal Kundi wondered that the person who was selected in general election 2018 now demanding the free and fair polls in the country.