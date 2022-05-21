Our Staff Reporter

LHC issues notice to govt on plea challenging dismissal of 19 law officers

LAHORE   –   The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Punjab government for May 23 on petitions challenging dismissal of 19 provincial law officers.

However, the court declined the request for immediate restoration of the law officers. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by sacked law officers, including Anis Ali Hashmi. Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob represented the Punjab government in the court and opposed the petitions.

He submitted that the Punjab government had powers to appoint and remove the law officers. However, the petitioner’s counsel Haroon Dugal submitted that the Punjab Governor had appointed the petitioners and only he was empowered to remove them.

The counsel further requested the court to seek summary for appointment of law officers. If the summary was approved by the cabinet then the law secretary was not empowered to remove the law officers, he added.

At this, the court directed the additional advocate general to submit summary and rules of the business, besides posing various questions about the powers of the Chief Minister in the matter. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and issued notices to the Punjab government and sought reply.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government removed the petitioners including 4 additional advocate general and 15 assistant advocate general from their posts, a few days ago.

