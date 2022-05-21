Man attacks anti-dengue team, injures health worker
RAWALPINDI -A knife-wielded man stabbed and injured a sanitary patrol of the district health department during a surveillance campaign at Upper Mohala in Nanak Pura, informed sources on Friday. The sources informed, Ali Shan, a supervisor of the dengue surveillance team, lodged a complaint with officials of PS Ganjmandi stating that he along with his colleagues was on a door-to-door campaign in Upper Mohala of Nanak Pura when a man attacked one of his sanitary patrol Waqas with a knife on the rooftop of a house and fled from the scene. The injured sanitary patrol was moved to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi for medical treatment. Police lodged FIR and began an investigation.