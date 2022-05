SHIKARPUR- A man was found dead from the house situated at Gul Shah Peer locality within the limit of Stuart Gunj police station here on Friday. According to a report, the two-day old body of Shahid Ali Lakho, aged 35, bearing torture marks, was recovered from the home. He was shifted to RBUT Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medico-legal formalities. The cause behind the murder could not ascertain till filing of this story, area police added.