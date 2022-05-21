Man killed, another injured in armed attack in Larkana

LARKANA – A young man was gunned down and his friend injured by armed bikers near Kehar Railway Crossing within the limits of Mahotta police station near here on Friday. According to a report, the armed men opened fire on Majid, son of Ali Bux Mirbahar and his friend Kamran Agani over an alleged Karo-Kari issue. As a result, Majid died while Kamran sustained injuries near Mahota. Both were shifted to the Chandka Medical College Hospital. The father of the deceased told media that they had a Karo-Kari dispute with their own relatives due to which accused Shahnawaz Mirbahar, Afroze Mirbahar and others killed his son Majid, injured his friend Kamran Agani and escaped. He urged the SSP and DIGP Larkana to arrest the accused, order a thorough investigation and dispense justice. Mirbahar was a resident of Wada Mahar village. The police have started a probe into the issue.