Our Staff Reporter

Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax defaulting vehicles

KARACHI – A total of 15,800 vehicles were checked across the province till the fourth day of the road checking campaign by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Sindh to collect tax from the owners of tax defaulting vehicles.
As many as 5,222 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 4,064 in Hyderabad and 1,616 in Sukkur. So far during the road checking campaign 1,058 vehicles were seized for various reasons while papers of 1,495 vehicles were also confiscated.
Till end of the fourth day, a total of over Rs152 million in taxes had been collected.
Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that for the first time, the facility of tax filing on the spot was being provided.
He also thanked the people for their cooperation during the road checking campaign. Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla also requested to the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as soon as possible.

