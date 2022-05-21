APP

Namaz-e-Isteghasa offered for rain as hot, dry weather continues

MULTAN    –  ’Namaz-e-Isteghasa’ was offered at all the offices of agriculture department, while Imams led the Jumma prayers with ‘Dua’ for the much needed downpour, as heatwave continued to disturb daily routine life and agriculture practices in Multan and its suburbs. Director General Agriculture (Extension and Adaptive Research) Dr. Anjum Ali on Friday had directed agriculture offices across Punjab to perform the special prayer, in which the employees pleaded to the Almighty to bestow the people with His profound mercy by ending the ongoing dry spell with plentiful rain.  Other stakeholders including pesticide and seed companies were also requested to organise Namaz-e-Isteghasa for rain. Meanwhile, Khateebs in their Friday sermons also prayed for rain and well-being and prosperity of the country. They also urged the people to be polite in their discourses and avoid confrontational attitude. They said, being courteous to one another was the true Islamic way.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

LDA demolishes illegal buildings

Karachi

Man found dead in Shikarpur

National

Malaysian bikers reach Shandur Top on tour

Karachi

SHC annoyed over police failure to recover ‘missing’ girl Nimra Kazmi

Karachi

Death sentences of two Imambargah bombing suspects overturned

Lahore

Confusion over numbers’ game in Punjab Assembly

Karachi

Journalist Aziz Memon’s murder: Sharjeel Memon announces arrest of prime suspect

Karachi

Commissioner, SSWMB, KMC join hands to ensure ban on use of polythene bags

Karachi

Minister asks owners to deposit taxes of tax defaulting vehicles

Karachi

National Licencing Exam held at JSMU

1 of 8,873

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More