National Licencing Exam held at JSMU

KARACHI – Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organised the National Licencing Exam (NLE) held under the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). A total of 67 candidates participated in the two-day examination. Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Amjad Siraj Memon visited the examination centre and reviewed the arrangements along with Controller Examination, Dr Anita Shah. Prof Amjad Siraj Memon said that Jinnah Sindh Medical University is proud to assist the Pakistan Medical Commission in conducting the National Licencing Examination and considers it a national duty to enhance the quality of Medical Education in the country. Controller Examination, Dr Anita Shah shared that complete arrangements were made by the examination department of JSMU while examination material was provided by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). Controller examination thanked the VC, Prof Amjad Siraj Memon for his support in organising the NLE. Twenty two PMC examiners were present in the examination centre. The PMC was represented by Chief Examiner Prof Nayyar-ul-Islam, Khalid Usman and Muhammad Anwar