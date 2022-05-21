NEPRA holds awareness session on workplace stress management

ISLAMABAD- As part of its “Power with Safety” drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday organized a webinar on “Workplace Stress Management” in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and K-Electric.

Jawad Syed, Professor of LUMS and Muhammad Taimoor Khan, head of HSE, K-Electric shared their ideas and skills to control stress, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of stress management given the very challenging nature of jobs in power sector and hoped that this awareness session would impart practical ideas and skills to manage stress.

The webinar was attended by hundreds of HSE professionals from the entire power sector of Pakistan, as well as NEPRA officials.

During the webinar, the attendees learned about workplace stress management, including understanding the signs of stress and their causes, differences between good and bad stress, strategies to manage stress at workplace, anxiety and mental exhaustion.