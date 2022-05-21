APP

NEPRA holds awareness session on workplace stress management

ISLAMABAD- As part of its “Power with Safety” drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday organized a webinar on “Workplace Stress Management” in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and K-Electric.

Jawad Syed, Professor of LUMS and Muhammad Taimoor Khan, head of HSE, K-Electric shared their ideas and skills to control stress, said a press release.

Chairman NEPRA, Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks, highlighted the importance of stress management given the very challenging nature of jobs in power sector and hoped that this awareness session would impart practical ideas and skills to manage stress.

The webinar was attended by hundreds of HSE professionals from the entire power sector of Pakistan, as well as NEPRA officials.

During the webinar, the attendees learned about workplace stress management, including understanding the signs of stress and their causes, differences between good and bad stress, strategies to manage stress at workplace, anxiety and mental exhaustion.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Islamabad

Miftah claims economic situation to improve soon as ‘positive talks’ with IMF are underway

Islamabad

Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

National

‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

Islamabad

NACTA, NAP to be revived to counter terrorism: Marriyum

1 of 2,461

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More