New Zealand to compensate Pakistan for aborted tour in 2021

AUCKLAND- New Zealand have come to a agreement to compensate Pakistan for pulling out of a bilateral series last year. It involves New Zealand Cricket (NZC) paying an undisclosed amount to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as well as agreeing to play extra games when the two sides meet in Pakistan next year. New Zealand have also invited Pakistan to take part in a T20 tri-series at home ahead of the World Cup in Australia, which Pakistan have in principle accepted. That series is understood to include Bangladesh as the third team. New Zealand pulled out of their scheduled white-ball tour of Pakistan minutes before the start of the first ODI of the tour, citing a “specific and credible” security threat. The PCB made their displeasure plain over the days that followed, and demanded financial recompense for broadcasting, logistics and security expenses incurred.