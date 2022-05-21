NLC DG visits LCBDDA Downtown and Lahore Prime site

LAHORE – Director General National Logistic Cell (NLC), Major General Yousaf Jamal visited Lahore Prime and Downtown site at Central Business District (CBD) Punjab to review work in progress.

Chief Executive Officer, Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA), Imran Amin, Chief Operating Officer (LCBDDA), Brig (R) Mansoor Janjua and the concerned directorate heads of LCBDDA welcomed him on the site. DG NLC was accompanied by Brigadier (R) Umer Farooq, PD NLC (Central) and Colonel (R) Arslan, SPM NLC. The delegation was given a detailed briefing about ongoing infrastructural work and its progress. Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical Directorate of LCBDDA also updated on the ongoing construction and excavation for parking plaza.

While sharing his views about the visit, Chief Executive Officer (LCBDDA) Imran Amin said that “NLC has always played a pivotal role in the development arena of Pakistan and having them by our side for infrastructural development at CBD Punjab is very encouraging. This working relation will definitely accelerate development work at CBD Punjab”.

DG NLC, Major General Yousaf Jamal said “The pace of the infrastructural development work at CBD Punjab is way beyond satisfactory level. After visiting the site and witnessing the ample business opportunities, it is cleared that why CBD Punjab is the center of interest for domestic and international investors”.