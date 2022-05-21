News Desk

Noor Alam Khan to be new PAC Chairman as Rana Tanvir resigns

Dissident MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been appointed new chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on National Assembly.

According to details, PML-N’s Rana Tanvir has resigned as Chairman PAC while Shehbaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Amir Dogar and Riaz Fatyana are also no longer part of the committee.

On the other hand, Wajiha Qamar will also be made part of the PAC.

It merits mention that PML-N MNA from Sheikhupura Rana Tanvir Hussain was appointed as the chairman of the PAC in November 2019 after Shehbaz Sharif resigned from the post earlier that month.

