One killed, 21 injured in bus, truck collision in Uch Sharif

One person was killed and 21 other were wounded when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Uch Sharif on Friday night.

According to details, a bus going to Karachi from Lower Dir collided with a truck loaded with wheat near Uch Sharif Bypass at the Motorway M5, killing one person on the spot and injuring 21 other.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif. According to rescue sources, several injured were in critical condition.