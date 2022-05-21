News Desk

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over Indian one sided, biased trial against Yasin Malik

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the Indian one-sided and biased trial against Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on the charges of terrorism.

Addressing a news conference along with Yasin Malik’s spouse Mushaal Hussein Mullick in Islamabad on Saturday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the allegations of terrorism against Yasin Malik are baseless.

She said India, by denying Yasin Malik the right to a transparent and free trial, is openly violating international law and human rights.

The Minister urged the international community to take notice of India’s blatant violations of international law and human rights protocols against Yasin Malik.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan supports Kashmiri’s struggle for right to self-determination.

Speaking on the occasion, Mishal Malik said her husband in Tihar Jail is not being provided counselor access and right of fair and transparent trial for his defense.

She called for independent investigation and trial in the International Court of Justice. She also demanded that Yasin Malik should also be declared a protected personality.

