Pakistan’s Humna leads in Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Open

LAHORE – The Pakistan Ladies Golf Team, comprising Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz, is presently representing the country in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Open, Nefratiti Cup 2022 being held at El Gouna Golf Club Hurghada, from May 19 to May 22.

According to information made available here on Friday, besides Pakistan, nine other countries are participating in this international tournament, including Canada, Jordan, Korea, Morocco, Qatar, Russia, Tunisia, UAE and the hosts Egypt. This is for the first time that Pakistan has been invited to participate in this very prestigious event.

Team Manager, Mrs Amber Javed, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), has very proudly informed the PGF that, at the end of the first day’s play, Pakistan’s star player Humna Amjad, who is the current National Ladies Golf Champion, is tied with Sofia Essakali of Morocco for 1st place with a gross score of one under par, i.e. 71. However, based on a better count back, Humna’s name has been placed at the top of the Leaders’ Board.

In the battle of titans from each country, Pakistan Team is looking good with the players like Humna Amjad and Parkha Ijaz, both competing with handicap of 1 Although golf is a game of nerves, the focus and determination will play its role to withstand the pressure of an International Tournament. Our players are all prepared and trained to do so.

Among the two lady golfers, representing Pakistan, 17-year-old, Ms Humna Amjad, who was recently crowned as a National Champion for Pakistan, has been performing exceptionally well since a few years. She was also the first ever Lady Golfer to be added to the World Amateur Golf Ranking and made everyone proud. She was a star performer at the Rumanza Inaugural Pro-Am Match held in Multan this year and played alongside the tour champions. With her intense training and consistent performance over the years, the chances are bright that she will top the list.

The second Lady Golfer, 22-year-old Parkha Ijaz, has also earned the position at World Amateur Golf Ranking and has been winning many major golf titles since many years. Among her many wins, the prominent ones are Pakistan-40th Punjab Open Golf, 1st Ghazala Ansari Cup, 4th Chairman Wapda Golf Championship and was also the part of team winning PGF International Championship held In Islamabad.

Her techniques, zeal and perseverance mark her among the top performers in Pakistan Ladies Golf. Despite an unfortunate loss of her ball on the 14th Hole, Parkha ended up with a gross score of 76 which places at the 5th position. But, as they say, “tomorrow is another day.” Therefore, one would not be surprised if a player of her experience and calibre UAE,more than makes up for yesterday’s misfortune. It may be mentioned that the team manager, Mrs Amber Javed, is leading the team in a highly supportive role to encourage the players to maintain their focus and be in contention to bring the trophy home.

It merits special mention that the PGF has been taking very keen interest in promoting Ladies Golf both at the domestic and international levels, especially since Gen (R) Hilal Hussain assumed its Presidentship in 2016. “It is Important to compete in international tournaments,” said Chairperson Ladies Golf Dr. Asma Shami. She has tirelessly worked to facilitate the players, expedited the processes in enrolling for the championship and communicated with her counterpart in Egypt for a smooth administration of the visit of the Pakistan Team. A commendable networking amongst women in the administration.