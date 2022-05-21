Pakistan’s pavilions to be established in Beijing, on TikTok to promote trade

BEIJING – Pakistan’s national pavilions (offline and online) will be established in Beijing and on famous Chinese social media platform TikTok to promote Pakistan’s high-quality products in Chinese offline and online markets.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting with Lu Hongjun, president of the China Asian Economic Development Association Urban Cooperation Committee (CAEDA- UCC) and greatly appreciated CAEDA’s proactive role in strengthening bilateral trade ties and promoting Pakistan’s high-quality products in Chinese offline and online markets. He also expressed his confidence that proposed Pakistan’s national pavilions in Beijing and on TikToK will serve as promising platforms for promotion of trade linkages, business expansion, cultural promotion and people-to-people exchanges between two iron-brothers.

Lu Hongjun thanked the ambassador for his continuous support for establishment of Pakistan’s national pavilions and promoting trade ties between two brotherly countries. He also assured CAEDA’s full commitment to complete these proposed pavilions at the earliest. Talking to APP, Ambassador Haque said, “We have signed a letter of cooperation with the business association of China to establish Pakistan’s online pavilion on the very popular Chinese social media platform TikTok which is now promoting trade relationships with a number of countries.”

He said the online pavilion; the first national pavilion of any country to be established on TikTok will help in promoting Pakistani products in China. Ambassador Haque observed that the trade between our two countries will be expanding very fast in the coming years. “China is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner. Last year, we had a record increase of Pakistan’s exports to China and the agro products, food products, leather and textile are now becoming very popular in China,” he added. He expressed the confidence that these platforms which have millions of followers in China, and are used very extensively for buying in China, will be a very good initiative to further promote products our culture and promoting exports. In the end, Ambassador Haque and President Lu also signed the Letter of Cooperation to formally initiate the establishment of Pakistan’s national pavilions in China.