Parvez Elahi says will dissolve Punjab Assembly if elected CM

LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday said he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly within half an hour if he was elected as the Chief Minister in a re-election after the ECP’s decision about 25 PTI defectors. “I am Imran Khan’s candidate, and hopefully after taking oath, I will dissolve the Punjab Assembly in half an hour if so desired by Imran Khan,” he said in a statement here.

Parvez Elahi insisted that the PTI and the PML-Q had got a majority in the Assembly, and he could be elected as the Chief Minister in the new situation. Commenting on the Election Commission’s decision to de-seat 25 members of the Punjab Assembly, he termed it a victory for truth and justice. “I am very pleased with today’s decision. I congratulate the Election Commission as its decision today has been a victory for truth and justice.”