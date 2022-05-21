Our Staff Reporter

Parvez Elahi says will dissolve Punjab Assembly if elected CM

LAHORE   –    Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday said he would dissolve the Punjab Assembly within half an hour if he was elected as the Chief Minister in a re-election after the ECP’s decision about 25 PTI defectors. “I am Imran Khan’s candidate, and hopefully after taking oath, I will dissolve the Punjab Assembly in half an hour if so desired by Imran Khan,” he said in a statement here.

Parvez Elahi insisted that the PTI and the PML-Q had got a majority in the Assembly, and he could be elected as the Chief Minister in the new situation. Commenting on the Election Commission’s decision to de-seat 25 members of the Punjab Assembly, he termed it a victory for truth and justice. “I am very pleased with today’s decision. I congratulate the Election Commission as its decision today has been a victory for truth and justice.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Columns

‘The VVIP but mysterious welcome’

Islamabad

Miftah claims economic situation to improve soon as ‘positive talks’ with IMF are underway

Islamabad

Zardari, Fazl seek time for unity govt

National

‘Law of Pakistan is guarantor of the rights of the people’

1 of 8,713

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More