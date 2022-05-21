Past in Perspective

“Sati was a custom religiously followed by a few, toed halfheartedly by rather more, sidestepped

by many and ignored by most”

–Tim Mackintosh-Smith

The Bengal Sati Regulation Act was brought forth under the British administration in India by the then Governor-General, Lord William Bentinck. The act made the practice of Sati illegal in all of India and whoever disobeyed was subject to prosecution. This was the first major social reform that the British introduced in the country and was done so after consultation with the army who found that there was little opposition to the ban. Only some conservative Hindus voiced some concerns about the ban being an interference of religious practices since scripture made provisions for the act of Sati. However, the limited outcry had little to no impact on the ban and it was implemented rather permanently.