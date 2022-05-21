Past in Perspective

“Sati was a custom religiously followed by a few, toed halfheartedly by rather more, sidestepped
by many and ignored by most”
–Tim Mackintosh-Smith

The Bengal Sati Regulation Act was brought forth under the British administration in India by the then Governor-General, Lord William Bentinck. The act made the practice of Sati illegal in all of India and whoever disobeyed was subject to prosecution. This was the first major social reform that the British introduced in the country and was done so after consultation with the army who found that there was little opposition to the ban. Only some conservative Hindus voiced some concerns about the ban being an interference of religious practices since scripture made provisions for the act of Sati. However, the limited outcry had little to no impact on the ban and it was implemented rather permanently.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Columns

‘The VVIP but mysterious welcome’

Columns

Teaching Arabic

Editorials

Increasing Exports

Columns

Social media, demagogues and chaos

Columns

Sino-Pakistan relations: New dimensions

Letters

Timely initiatives

Cartoons

Cartoon

Columns

Final and infallible

Editorials

Crucial Discussions

Editorials

Eradicating Polio

1 of 766

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More