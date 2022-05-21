News Desk

PM appoints Maulana Wasay to coordinate efforts against wildfires in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay as his special representative to augment and better coordinate firefighting efforts with regard to wildfires in districts of Sheerani and Musakhel of Balochistan province and district Dera Ismail Khan.

According to an official notification, the Prime Minister directed all the concerned authorities to ensure their full support to the Special Representative of the Prime Minister for the purpose.

On the other hand, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice on fire in forests of District Sheerani in Balochistan.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel has said that steps taken and resources are not enough to put out the fire and added that Chief Justice should take suo motu notice and direct the government to tackle the serious challenge posed by the fire.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

One killed, 21 injured in bus, truck collision in Uch Sharif

National

CTD arrests three terrorists during operation in Sukkur

Islamabad

ECP sets up 20,159 display centres to verify provisional voter lists

Karachi

PM says ‘it will take some time’ to clean up PTI govt’s mess

Islamabad

ECP de-seats 25 defecting Punjab MPAs on PTI’s plea

Multan

Let PML-N stay in power, people will curse them: Imran

Islamabad

Bilawal  flies to China today

Islamabad

Culprits behind attacks on Chinese workers to get exemplary punishment, says Interior Minister

National

Power sector being rehabilitated on war-footing, says Khurram Dastgir

Columns

‘The VVIP but mysterious welcome’

1 of 8,263

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More