PM appoints Maulana Wasay to coordinate efforts against wildfires in Balochistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay as his special representative to augment and better coordinate firefighting efforts with regard to wildfires in districts of Sheerani and Musakhel of Balochistan province and district Dera Ismail Khan.

According to an official notification, the Prime Minister directed all the concerned authorities to ensure their full support to the Special Representative of the Prime Minister for the purpose.

On the other hand, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail of the Supreme Court has requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice on fire in forests of District Sheerani in Balochistan.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel has said that steps taken and resources are not enough to put out the fire and added that Chief Justice should take suo motu notice and direct the government to tackle the serious challenge posed by the fire.