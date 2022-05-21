PM decides to call NSC meeting next week
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to convene the National Security Committee meeting next week to discuss various issues confronting Pakistan including economic challenge. Foreign Minister Bilawal BHutto is also expected to brief the committee about his US and China visits. Meanwhile, the PM after consultations once again postponed his address to the nation which was expected on Friday evening. He consulted his cabinet members about rescheduling of the address to the nation and it was decided to postpone accordingly. Official sources told The Nation that now the new date of the PM address would be announced soon.