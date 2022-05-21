PM Shehbaz launches PNS Badr at Karachi

ISLAMABAD – Launching Ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette PNS Badr was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif graced the occasion as chief guest. According to a press release, the newly launched corvette is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors including surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles and anti-submarine weapons, which would significantly boost Pakistan Navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

The Pakistan Navy officials said that contract for construction of four MILGEM Corvettes for PN was signed between DGMP and M/s ASFAT in 2018; wherein, two ships will be constructed at Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey and other two ships at KS&EW, Pakistan. In this regard, 1st Ship of the Project, PNS BABUR was launched at Turkey in August 2021.

On the occasion, the chief guest expressed it a historic occasion as Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard and M/s ASFAT of Turkey had jointly supported construction of this state-of-the-art platform. The prime minister appreciated the performance of KS&EW and reiterated that indigenisation is at the forefront of our national policy and it is very encouraging to see modern warships being built in Pakistan. The PM also highlighted that MILGEM project will enable acquisition of much-needed design and construction capability for future needs and export potential, said the press release.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his message on the occasion, extended felicitation on timely completion of ongoing Pakistan-Turkey MILGEM project despite Covid pandemic. He highlighted that MILGEM project is manifestation of deep rooted historical ties and willingness to share of expertise in the defence industry between the two brotherly countries.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, in his address underscored that Pakistan’s geographical position and current geo strategic environment demands building of a strong Navy to defend maritime interests. Our sea trade routes and vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) needs to be effectively safeguarded. The Naval Chief underlined that PN MILGEM Ships will play an important role in catering operational needs of Pakistan Navy. He highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is one of the few public sector organisations that made remarkable turnaround during last decade. Growth of such a heavy engineering and shipbuilding complex, paves way for broadening technological base of the country in maritime domain, which is essentially required for future development of Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by minister of National Defence Turkey and other high ranking government officials of Pakistan & Turkey, Pakistan Navy and KS&EW.