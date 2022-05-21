Police arrest 6 persons for possessing illegal weapons
Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of the City Police Officer (CPO), conducted raids in different areas and arrested six accused for possessing illegal weapons.
According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police rounded up Farhan, Hamad and Haider for possessing three 30 bore pistols and ammunition.
Similarly, Pirwadhai Police held Attaullah and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Dhamial Police arrested an accused namely Rashid for possessing a 30 bore pistol and rounds. Kahuta Police also nabbed Gulfaraz and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.
Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, the spokesperson added.