News Desk

Police reach Bani Gala to disperse PTI workers guarding Imran Khan’s residence

A heavy contingent of police reached Bani Gala in the wee hours of Saturday to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers guarding PTI chief Imran Khan s residence.

According to sources, the police contingent comprising Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Branch personnel reached Bani Gala to disperse the PTI workers.

Police sources said that the search operation in Bani Gala is being launched due to security concerns. Police sources also said that the operation is not launched to arrest any PTI worker.

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur reached Bani Gala after the incident. The PTI workers who are guarding the residence of their leader also came out of their tents and raised slogans against the government.

Meanwhile, police contingent left the scene without carrying out any seach operation.

