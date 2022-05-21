Political climate

Pakistan’s current political situation is one of the worst that the country has ever faced in its history. The current government’s lack of opposition appears unreal. It’s similar to an exam where no instructor is present to provide checks and balances and each student is free to do whatever they want.

The current government’s solution to this crisis should be to implement political reforms and hold elections as soon as possible. The only solution to Pakistan’s current political quandary and future political future is to hold elections.

MEHTAB RASOOL,

Chiniot.

More Stories
Editorials

IT Infrastructure Upgrades

Editorials

Punjab Government Crisis

Letters

The blessings of Allah

Letters

Timely initiatives

Columns

Final and infallible

Columns

Past in Perspective

Opinion

Indirect inflation

Letters

New cabinet

Letters

Welfare projects

Letters

Mobile phone addiction

1 of 584

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More