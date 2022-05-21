Political climate
|Pakistan’s current political situation is one of the worst that the country has ever faced in its history. The current government’s lack of opposition appears unreal. It’s similar to an exam where no instructor is present to provide checks and balances and each student is free to do whatever they want.
The current government’s solution to this crisis should be to implement political reforms and hold elections as soon as possible. The only solution to Pakistan’s current political quandary and future political future is to hold elections.
MEHTAB RASOOL,
Chiniot.