President upholds NAB official‘s termination from job

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the punishment of ‘Removal from Service’ of an ex assistant director of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Sukkur over the leaking of classified/confidential information that led to the escape of an accused from arrest.

The president rejected the appeal of Faheemullah against the major penalty of ‘Removal from Service’ imposed by NAB and stated that for corrupt individuals, the penalty of ‘Removal from Service’ did not do complete justice. He directed NAB to prosecute the corrupt official and others identified in the inquiry in a Court of Law to punish them for the wrong done to the country and for doing corruption within the very institution that was responsible for controlling corruption.

According to details, Faheemullah (the appellant) was accused of leaking out the Warrant of Arrest (WoA) of an accused, Ex-deputy director of Food Department Rafiq Ahmed Rajpar, who was wanted in a food corruption case by the NAB, Sukkur.

After inquiry and adhering to all legal formalities, the charges of illegal sharing of WoA were proven against Faheemullah and a major penalty of ‘Removal from Service’ was imposed upon the appellant. He submitted an appeal to the president of Pakistan, the appellate authority under NAB Employees Terms and Conditions of Services (TCS) Rules 2002.

After granting the NAB official the opportunity of being heard and examining the details of the case, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected his appeal on the grounds that he had not provided any cogent reason to recall the earlier decision of ‘Removal from Service’.

He noted that WoA and other documents regarding the case, which originated from Faheemullah, reached Rafiq Rajpar, who on the basis of information, was getting bails and avoiding arrest in the case.