Punjab Government Crisis

In the wake of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict on a presidential reference, where the Honourable Court held that votes of defecting lawmakers should not be counted, all eyes shifted onto the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to see whether it would apply the Supreme Court decision retrospectively. The decision, released yesterday, followed the Supreme Court in its interpretation of Article 63 and de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of the PTI who voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Hamza Shehbaz in the election for Punjab chief minister.

Needless to say, this decision of the ECP holds monumental importance as it determines the status of government in Punjab, and will be responsible for the majority of political and electoral activities in the province. However, not unlike the Supreme Court verdict, this decision of the ECP may have given way to more questions than answers now.

Confusion resides upon what the makeup of the Punjab Assembly is to be, and who holds the posts of power. PML-N insists that the ECP’s decision will not affect the Punjab government, which consists of allies and the PML-N, and believes that the chief ministership of Hamza Shehbaz will remain intact. However, this decision is certainly not a favourable one for PML-N, and it cannot be denied that the defecting votes of those 25 PTI MPAs certainly gave it a significant, if not the winning, edge in winning the Chief Minister vote.

What will happen next? It appears nobody knows for sure. Elections must be held to fill the seats of the now disqualified MPAs. Some of the defected are those who served in the Punjab Assembly through reserved seats, so it seems that PTI will be given a second opportunity to this time make wiser appointments for MPAs. The majority of the defectors however were elected through the general elections, and it is those seats which are the basis for uncertainty now. It appears elections are the only answer, but more than 20 by-elections in Punjab will be an expensive, time-consuming and chaotic process, considering the violence we have seen in recent by-elections. Even then, there is no certainty as to whether PTI will retain its seats, or if the MPAs elected will follow the party line.