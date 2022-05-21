Raja Riaz new Opposition Leader in NA

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly secretariat yesterday declared Raja Riaz Ahmed as the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly after running the house without this important slot.

Raja Riaz, a PTI dissident, was declared as leader of the opposition in the lower house of the parliament with the support of 16 MNAs from the opposition benches. Three members including GDA’s parliamentary leader Ghous Bux Mehar, PML-Q’s MNA Hussain Elahi and PTI’s MNA Raja Riaz had submitted their nomination papers for the main position in the opposition ranks.

Though Hussain Elahi withdrew his nomination paper in favour Ghous Bux Mehar yet he could not get the majority. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf formally declared Raja Riaz Ahmad as the new leader of the Opposition on the basis of the majority of votes.

“Speaker National Assembly declares Raja Riaz as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly,” according to the notification.

Sources said that the group of PTI MNAs, who did not submit their resignations, on the basis of the majority in opposition benches, were also willing to grab this position for taking important decisions in near future. PTI’s MNA Noor Alam and Raja Riaz were the main contenders to get this slot but later it was decided to support the latter for this position. MNA Noor Alam from Peshawar may be appointed as Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) soon, they said.